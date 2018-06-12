Kelly Clarkson & More to Perform at 'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular' 2018

Summer is almost here and that means it's time to finalize your 4th of July plans!

Luckily, NBC has you covered this year with a star-studded lineup for their annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. And TV Insider has the exclusive scoop on who those beloved performers will be!

You won't want to miss the two-hour special, which kicks off at 8/7c on Independence Day with American Ninja Warrior’s Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamil back at the helm as hosts for a second year in a row. And Iseman and Gbajabiamil will have an important job that festive evening — introducing four of the biggest names in music!

First and foremost, Voice fans should be especially excited — both Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton will take the stage before the firework display kicks off. Also joining them are Shelton's fellow country star Keith Urban and singer-actor Ricky Martin, helping to make the show appointment viewing.

Once the incredible pyrotechnic spectacle is underway over the East River, the West Point Band and Glee Club will help set the tone with their renditions of songs like "Stars & Stripes Forever" and, of course, "The Star Spangled Banner." This year's fireworks will be the largest display since the Millennial Celebration in 2000, with more than 75,000 shells!

Be sure to pay attention during the show's famed Golden Mile, as in honor of the 100th anniversary of "God Bless America," Clarkson has recorded an all-new take on the patriotic classic, which will have her joined by the West Point Band and Glee Club.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, Wednesday, July 4, 8/7c, NBC