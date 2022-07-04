4th of July on TV: ‘A Capitol Fourth,’ Macy’s Fireworks Spectacular & More

Happy 246th, America! An anniversary this big deserves some raucous celebrating. Here are three true red, white and blue (not to mention star-packed) events from around the USA to help you mark this momentous occasion.

Country favorite Mickey Guyton (above) hosts a live concert extravaganza with performances from Glee’s Darren Criss, “Never Enough” belter Loren Allred, Grammy-winning blues man Keb’ Mo’, “I Will Survive” diva Gloria Gaynor, gospel singer Yolanda Adams and more! (8/7c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org)

Your den is the room where this happens: Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme join superstars like Pitbull, celebrity chef David Rose and a host of others. But the big draw tonight is that legendary fireworks blowout. (8/7c, NBC)

It’s a little bit country, and a little bit rockin’ orchestra: Old Dominion headlines a live concert in their hometown of Nashville. As an encore: an eye-popping fireworks display, accompanied by the Nashville Symphony. (10/9c, CMT)