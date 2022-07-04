4th of July on TV: ‘A Capitol Fourth,’ Macy’s Fireworks Spectacular & More

John Hogan
Comments
Mickey Guyton
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts

Happy 246th, America! An anniversary this big deserves some raucous celebrating. Here are three true red, white and blue (not to mention star-packed) events from around the USA to help you mark this momentous occasion.

A Capitol Fourth

Country favorite Mickey Guyton (above) hosts a live concert extravaganza with performances from Glee’s Darren Criss, “Never Enough” belter Loren Allred, Grammy-winning blues man Keb’ Mo’, “I Will Survive” diva Gloria Gaynor, gospel singer Yolanda Adams and more! (8/7c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org)

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

(Credit: NBCUniversal)

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Your den is the room where this happens: Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme join superstars like Pitbull, celebrity chef David Rose and a host of others. But the big draw tonight is that legendary fireworks blowout. (8/7c, NBC)

PBS's 'A Capitol Fourth' to Include 'West Side Story' TributeSee Also

PBS's 'A Capitol Fourth' to Include 'West Side Story' Tribute

Tony winner Chita Rivera to headline celebration, plus lots more show details revealed.

CMT Let Freedom Sing

It’s a little bit country, and a little bit rockin’ orchestra: Old Dominion headlines a live concert in their hometown of Nashville. As an encore: an eye-popping fireworks display, accompanied by the Nashville Symphony. (10/9c, CMT)

A Capitol Fourth

CMT Let Freedom Sing!

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular