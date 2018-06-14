Roseanne Barr Says Her 'Racist' Tweet Was Actually About Anti-Semitism

The Roseanne saga continues, as star Roseanne Barr continues to speak out on Twitter in the weeks following her hit show's cancellation by ABC.

Barr further addressed her tweet about Valerie Jarrett this week, and now, the comedienne is claiming her post had nothing to do with race but was meant address anti-semitism.

"Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism," she wrote. "That is what my tweet referred to the anti-semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want."

Barr continued, revealing that she's apparently developed a palsy — partial paralysis and resulting tremors — in her hands from the stress of the controversy. She even referred to the Ambien on which she blamed her actions.

"I have developed a bit of palsy in my head and hands due to the stress I have lived thru-I sleep alot now-without ambien too," Barr tweeted, "thank G0D!! goodnight-we are winning! don't give up! PEACE is coming!"

As recent as Wednesday, the disgraced star tweeted another message about sharing her story at some point. "There's a lot more to say and believe me I will at the right time and the right place," she wrote.

As Barr continues to defend her actions, ABC President Channing Dungey is doing the same while speaking at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday. According to Deadline, while accepting the Lucy Award for Excellence in Television, Dungey doubled down on her decision to cancel Roseanne.

"We can’t be afraid to stand up, to speak up, to rise up," the TV exec told the audience at the event. "When we see things that are happening around us that are counter to our values and our beliefs, our actions must match our words."

There's no denying that Dungey lives by her words, as it was only hours after Barr's controversial tweet that Roseanne was axed. "We have to act with purpose and determination," Dungey continued. "We have to be what we want to see in our future generations. The world is not the kindest, but I choose kindness…I’m asking you to lead by example. Let the future generation see how they should behave in the face of cruelty and adversity."

It sure seems as though things aren't dying down on this front. If ABC is to proceed with another revival sans Barr, it will surely rouse some more interesting tweets from the estranged sitcom star.