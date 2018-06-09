A Star-Studded Tony Awards, 'Billions' Finale, Back-to-Back 'Crossing' Episodes

Tennis: French Open Women's Final (Saturday, 9 am/8c, NBC): Competing in her first Grand Slam since becoming a mother in 2017, Serena Williams hopes to be in championship form at the Roland-Garros tournament in Paris.

The Crossing (Saturday, 8/7c, ABC): We get back-to-back episodes Saturday. First, Jude (Steve Zahn) and Nestor (Rick Gomez) try to break the refugees out of the camp, but they hit a snag when Sophie (Georgina Haig) shows up with info on where Reece (Natalie Martinez) has been. Meanwhile, Marshall (Tommy Bastow) takes matters into his own hands. Then, in the second episode, the lives of the refugees are still in trouble as Jude and Nestor form an alliance with an unexpected ally, and Eve and Lindauer (Jay Karnes) continue their devious plan.

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells (Saturday, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel): This movie premiere serves as the sequel to 2017's The Perfect Bride, focusing on fitness instructor Molly (Pascale Hutton) and photographer Nick (Kavan Smith) as they prepare for their wedding. Only problem? Ghosts of relationships past give them both doubts.

Welcome to Sweetie Pie's (Saturday, 9/8c, OWN): In the series finale, Miss Robbie and the rest of the Montgomery family serve up one last helping of soul food as the beloved docuseries wraps up on its 100th episode.

Gotti: Godfather & Son (Saturday, 10/9c, A&E): This two-night special delves into the relationship between mob kingpin John Gotti Sr. and his son, John Jr. The four-hour exploration — it concludes Sunday night — highlights a conversation Jr. had with his dying father about leaving behind the Gambinos' Mafia legacy forever.

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards (Sunday, 8/7c, CBS): This year, Broadway's biggest night goes mainstream with hosts Sara Bareilles (Waitress) and Josh Groban (The Great Comet). The pop culture doesn't stop there, as multiple movie and TV to stage adaptions are nominated, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Frozen, and Mean Girls. Not to mention, big names like Laurie Metcalf, Tony Shalhoub, and Tina Fey are nominated — and we'll get performances from people like Bruce Springsteen!

Billions (Sunday, 9/8c, Showtime): Where does her loyalty lie? Axe Capital performance coach Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) has long felt torn between an ambitious husband, U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), and Chuck's nemesis — Wendy's boss! — hedge fund manager Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Tonight, she shows her cards.