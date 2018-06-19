'Drunk History' Midseason Premiere: Derek Waters Previews What's to Come

Just because it’s educational doesn’t mean it’s dry.

On Drunk History, lessons go down easier than a single-malt Scotch. (Guest stars reenact real events as narrated by a comedian who’s been imbibing.) On Tuesday night, Season 5 resumes with an episode spotlighting World War II.

Co-creator and host Derek Waters previews tipsy teaching moments.

“Heists” (June 26)

Rachel Bloom recounts the saga of Mossad agents capturing a Nazi general (“Weird Al” Yankovic). “Rachel tells that story so well — she doesn’t hold back,” says Waters. “And the only way to make a Nazi likable is to have it be ‘Weird Al.’”

“The Middle Ages” (July 10)

“I’d heard Vanessa Hudgens was a fan, so I offered her the role of Joan of Arc to see if it was true,” explains Waters of casting this 15th-century installment. “Vanessa is what Joan of Arc was: a professional badass.”

“Halloween” (July 24)

Waters’s own bias inspired this theme, featuring Seth Rogen as Vlad the Impaler. “I never liked Halloween — it’s uncomfortable when Cookie Monster asks to use the restroom — but I enjoyed doing this,” says Waters. “Plus, I can make fun of Comedy Central for airing it in the summer. I think the network got drunk.”

Drunk History, Midseason Premiere, Tuesday, June 19, 10/9c, Comedy Central