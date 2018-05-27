Danica Patrick Takes Her Last Laps at the Indy 500

Danica Patrick makes a pit stop during the 2011 Indianapolis 500. Patrick will retire from racing after competing in the 2018 Indy 500 on May 27.

The roar of the engines. The exhaust fumes. So many left turns.

You’ve got to love the sights, sounds and smells of Memorial Day weekend when you’re a race fan. The biggest day in motorsports is Sunday, May 27, with prestigious races in Formula One, IndyCar and NASCAR making for a monster marathon of racing on TV. Here's a preview of the day's action:

F1 Monaco Grand Prix

TV: Live on ESPN at 9:05a/8:05c, same-day encore on ABC at 3:30/2:30c

Track: Circuit de Monaco, 19-turn, 2.074-mile street course

Number of Laps: 78

2017 Winner: Sebastian Vettel

Formula One’s most prestigious and picturesque race returns to the streets of Monte Carlo for the Monaco Grand Prix as stars Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton continue their rivalry.

102nd Indianapolis 500

TV: ABC at noon/11c

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 2.5-mile rectangular oval

Number of Laps: 200

2017 Winner: Takuma Sato

The Verizon IndyCar Series' 102nd Indianapolis 500 takes place at famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Top drivers Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Sebastien Bourdais and 2017 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato take on the Brickyard’s 2.5-mile rectangular oval. Ed Carpenter starts the race at the pole position. Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick calls it a career after racing the No. 13 GoDaddy Chevy for Ed Carpenter Racing at the Indy 500. It’s also the last Indy 500 broadcast for ABC, which will air the race for the 54th straight year and then hand off IndyCar broadcast rights to NBC beginning in 2019.

2018 Verizon IndyCar Series TV Schedule The 2018 IndyCar season kicks off with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida.

NASCAR Coca-Cola 600

TV: FOX at 6/5c

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile quad oval

Number of Laps: 400

2017 Winner: Austin Dillon

The big day of auto racing wraps up with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. At 600 miles, it's the longest race of the season, and the change from daytime to nighttime during the race can present unique challenges to drivers and crews as air temperatures cool down.