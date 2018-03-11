Matheus Leist of Brazil races in a qualifying event for the Verizon IndyCar Series Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida

The 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series season begins Sunday, March 11, at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida.

The race features the debut of redesigned cars with a new, streamlined aerodynamics package and new safety enhancements.

See Also 2018 NASCAR Monster Energy, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series TV Schedules Full 2018 season TV schedules for the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series.

ABC and WatchESPN air the race live on Sunday with prerace coverage beginning at 12:30/11:30c and the green flag scheduled for 12:52/11:52c. Lead announcer Allen Bestwick is joined by analysts Scott Goodyear and Eddie Cheever. Pit reporters are Jon Beekhuis, Rick DeBruhl and Dr. Jerry Punch.

ABC and NBCSN again combine to air the entire 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series schedule, with ABC airing the season-opening race and the events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May, including the famed Indianapolis 500. Complete 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series TV Schedule is below.

Daring design. Thrilling racing.

The Future Starts Now.#INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/UCztTKSale — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) January 16, 2018

2018 Verizon IndyCar Series TV Schedule

March 11: Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, ABC, 12:30pm ET

April 7: Phoenix Grand Prix, ISM Raceway (Phoenix), NBCSN, 9pm ET

April 15: Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, NBCSN, 4pm ET

April 22: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, NBCSN, 3pm ET

May 12: IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, ABC, 3:30pm ET

May 19: Indy 500 Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, ABC, 4pm ET

May 20: Indy 500 Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, ABC, 4pm ET

May 27: Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, ABC, 12pm ET

June 2-3: Chevrolet Dual in Detroit Races 1 & 2, The Raceway at Belle Isle Park, ABC, 3:30pm ET

June 9: DXC Technology 600, Texas Motor Speedway, NBCSN, 8pm ET

June 24:Kohler Grand Prix, Road America, NBCSN, 12:30pm ET

July 8: Iowa Corn 300, Iowa Speedway, NBCSN, 2pm ET

July 15: Honda Indy Toronto, Streets of Toronto, NBCSN, 3pm ET

July 29: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, NBCSN, 3pm ET

Aug. 19: ABC Supply 500, Pocono Raceway, NBCSN, 1:30pm ET

Aug. 25: Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Gateway Motorsports Park, NBCSN, 8pm ET

Sept. 2: Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, NBCSN, 2:30pm ET

Sept. 16: Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sonoma Raceway, NBCSN, 6:30pm ET