Will Another 'NCIS' Character Leave the Show? Season 15 Finale Hints at Exit

During the May 22 Season 15 finale of NCIS, a longtime character's fate was left uncertain by the end of the episode, titled "Date With Destiny."

Throughout the episode, the team undergoes a manhunt for a terrorist nicknamed "The Monster." When they discover that Nigel Hakim (Pej Vahdat), a man under British protection, could in fact be their culprit, they chase after him.

Fans weren't left with a tidy conclusion but rather a concerning cliffhanger involving Leon (Rocky Carroll). After a confusing game of cat and mouse, the team makes an effort to stop a plane that "The Monster" was supposed to be on, only to find out he had taken another.

While their disappointment sets in, things are only just beginning for Leon who is actually on a plane with "The Monster" unbeknownst to the rest of the team. His head covered by a black cloth bag, Leon is revealed by the terrorist as he snatches the cover.

"The Monster" claims that Leon — "the hero" — killed so many of his brothers, implying that his capture was one part of revenge for the mysterious man. Needless to say, "The Monster," whispering "infidel" into Leon's ear, was enough to give viewers chills.

So what could this mean for the fate of the NCIS director? Fans will have to wait until Season 16 this fall, but things don't look great for Leon.

Finally got a chance to read your messages. Thanks for the kind words. Keep your fingers crossed for Vance! — Rocky Carroll (@RockyCOfficial) May 23, 2018

If Rocky Carroll's character were to leave the show, it would be the third big loss in less than a year, since Pauley Perrette and Duane Henry left the show earlier this season. There's been no indication about whether or not Carroll will return yet, but it's safe to say that he'll likely be in the first episode of Season 16 so fans have a conclusion to this cliffhanger.

Depending on his fate in the beginning of Season 16, fans may have to say goodbye. Carroll has been on the show for 10 years, beginning his role in Season 5 of CBS's smash hit. Here's to hoping Leon lives to see another day.