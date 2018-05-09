12 Sweet ‘NCIS’ Behind-the-Scenes Moments With Pauley Perrette (PHOTOS)
Abby’s NCIS departure may have left us in tears, but for Pauley Perrette‘s castmates, it was an even more emotional goodbye.
From meaningful tributes to sad goodbyes, Perrette’s co-stars have made it clear where they stand on the actress and her lovable character. But just in case fans needed a little reminder, we’re taking a look back at some of their sweetest behind-the-scenes moments.
Click through the gallery above to see some favorites, from selfies with Michael Weatherly to embraces with Robert Wagner.
