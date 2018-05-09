12 Sweet ‘NCIS’ Behind-the-Scenes Moments With Pauley Perrette (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
1 of

Abby’s NCIS departure may have left us in tears, but for Pauley Perrette‘s castmates, it was an even more emotional goodbye.

From meaningful tributes to sad goodbyes, Perrette’s co-stars have made it clear where they stand on the actress and her lovable character. But just in case fans needed a little reminder, we’re taking a look back at some of their sweetest behind-the-scenes moments.

Click through the gallery above to see some favorites, from selfies with Michael Weatherly to embraces with Robert Wagner.

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS

