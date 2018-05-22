Misha Collins Hints at 'More Heaven Storylines' & Castiel's Role in 'Supernatural' Season 14 (VIDEO)

Misha Collins at the CW upfront red carpet in New York City.

Last week's season finale of The CW's Supernatural definitely left a lot of story threads dangling for the show to pick up when it returns for Season 14 this fall.

Jensen Ackles told us how he's going to approach playing a new character since Dean Winchester's body was taken over by archangel Michael in the finale. And then Jared Padalecki shared his advice for his co-star on how to act as a different character.

But let's not forget Castiel (Misha Collins), who is also in the mix, as heaven is potentially collapsing.

When we grabbed a few minutes with Collins on last week's CW upfront carpet, we asked the actor about what that means for next season, as well as if it's possible for the long-running show to top the Scooby-Doo animated episode that aired earlier this year.

Check out the interview here:

Supernatural, returns with Season 14 this fall, The CW