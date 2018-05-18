Jared Padalecki on the 'Supernatural' Finale & What's Next for Sam (VIDEO)

[The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Supernatural Season 13 finale, "Let the Good Times Roll."]

Do we really have to wait until fall for more Supernatural? May 17's finale left off with a helluva cliffhanger, as Dean (Jensen Ackles) vanished after being possessed by archangel Michael.

Plus, that all happened after he stopped Lucifer from killing his surrogate son Jack (Alexander Calvert) and brother Sam (Jared Padalecki)! So where did he go? And what does this mean for Sam?

TV Insider spoke with Padalecki at The CW Upfront this week, where he reflected on his on-screen brother's new identity. After playing a few different characters himself through the years — Soulless Sam, anyone? — you can bet he had some advice for Ackles. The actor also spilled on Sam's state of mind going into Season 14, and what he'll be doing when we see him next.

All that and more in the full clip below, including what he thought of that ambitious Scoobynatural episode:

Supernatural, Returns Fall 2018, Thursdays, 8/7c, The CW