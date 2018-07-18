Jennifer Love Hewitt Is the New Voice of Fox's '9-1-1' in Season 2 (VIDEO)
Jennifer Love Hewitt doesn't know what hit her — or rather Los Angeles — in a new teaser trailer for Season 2 of 9-1-1.
The Ghost Whisperer alum is taking the reigns from Connie Britton's character, operator Abby Clark, in the Fox crime drama. Britton departed the show — which follows police officers, paramedics, and firefighters who must keep cool in the midst of chaotic, terrifying, and extremely dangerous emergency situations — after Season 1.
In the clip, Hewitt's character Maddie takes an emergency call at the operating center just as an 8.2-magnitude earthquake hits L.A. and causes utter mayhem.
Watch the first teaser below:
In a second trailer that dropped, stars Angela Bassett and Peter Krause are stunned by the destruction.
Watch the trailer below:
9-1-1, Season 2 Premiere, 2-night event starting Sunday, September 23, Fox