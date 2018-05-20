2018 Miss USA Pageant: 6 Facts That Will Surprise You

Amid a sea of sequins and mascara-stained tears, a new Miss USA will reign supreme.

Beauties from all 50 states — plus Washington, D.C. — vie to succeed current titleholder Kára McCullough at tonight’s live event, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Ahead of the 67th pageant, we assembled some facts about the competition to entertain you while you’re waiting for the swimsuit portion to begin.

9

The number of times a woman from Texas has held the title. In fact, contestants from the Lone Star State took top honors every year from 1985 through 1989.

1

How many Miss USA winners now star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. That would be Michigan’s Kenya Moore, who donned the tiara in 1993.

21

The number of times former Price Is Right host Bob Barker emceed the festivities. His 1967–87 streak remains the hosting record.

55

The years between Maryland’s first win in 1957 and its second victory in 2012.

73

The height, in inches, of Nana Meriwether, Miss USA 2012. At 6-foot-1, the Maryland native is the tallest woman ever to clinch the title.

16

How many states have never won Miss USA, including Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, New Jersey, Delaware, New Hampshire and Maine. Hey, maybe tonight’s your night, Pine Tree State.

2018 Miss USA, Monday, May 21, 8/7c, Fox