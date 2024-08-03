Miss USA Continuing After Controversy — How to Watch the 2024 Pageant

The crown may be more tarnished than it was a year ago, but the Miss USA pageant is continuing on, with The CW airing this year’s big show on Sunday, August 4, at 8/7c, live from Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater.

Once again, E! News personality Keltie Knight will co-host the event, and this time, she’ll be joined by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais.

The judges for this year’s competition are Anastasia Beverly Hills founder Anastasia Soare, Miss USA 1990 Carole Gist, Miss USA 1994 Lu Parker, stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger, motivational speaker Natasha Graziano, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, and Athletic Propulsion Labs managing partner NJ Falk, according to a press release.

The pageant comes after months of controversy around Miss USA and Miss Teen USA — both operated by the Miss Universe Organization — as the 2023 winners of the two pageants resigned within days of each other this May.

In a resignation letter, former Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt alleged the organization was plagued by a “toxic work environment” and “bullying,” per CNN.

Jackeline Voigt, Noelia’s mother, and Barbara Srivastava, mother of former Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava, later appeared on Good Morning America, and Barbara said their daughters were “ill-treated, abused, bullied, and cornered” after winning.

Following those resignations, Miss USA 2023 runner-up Savannah Gankiewicz was coronated as Noelia’s successor. Miss Teen USA 2023 runner-up Stephanie Skinner, however, declined to take UmaSofia’s former title.

On Thursday, August 1, Addie Carver won Miss Teen USA in a ceremony broadcast on The CW. “It’s not an easy job, but I had been mentally preparing myself for this role, not just since I was crowned back in April, but for the two years before that, that it took me to win my state title,” the Mississippi native told People after her win. “I’m just so excited to get to work closely with this organization.”

Now 51 contestants are gearing up for the 73rd Miss USA Pageant. This year’s aspirants include K Johnson, the reigning Miss Arizona USA, who at age 41 is the oldest woman to hold the state title, according to The U.S. Sun.

73rd Miss USA Pageant, Sunday, August 4, 8/7c, The CW