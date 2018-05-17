The Royal Wedding: Hour-by-Hour Breakdown of Events

Ingela Ratledge
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

What's happening and when?!

Your hour-by-hour breakdown of the upcoming Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Check out the times below:

When to Watch the Royal Wedding on Your Favorite Channels

When to Watch the Royal Wedding on Your Favorite Channels

CNN, HBO, and ABC will all have specials, just to name a few.

4am/3c

Coverage commences as the 800 guests assemble at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

7am/6c

The ceremony, conducted by the Dean of Windsor and officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, begins at noon local time.

The Royal Wedding Guest List Is Filled With International A-Listers

The Royal Wedding Guest List Is Filled With International A-Listers

Expect stars like Elton John and her former 'Suits' cast mates.

8am/7c

The newlyweds embark on a horse-drawn carriage ride through Windsor Town, returning via the tree-lined, 2.64-mile Long Walk.

9am/8c

Not televised: Queen Elizabeth’s lunch reception at St. George’s Hall and Prince Charles’s 200-guest evening celebration at Frogmore House.

AlertMe
TV Guide Magazine

This article also appeared in the Apr. 30 - May 13 issue of TV Guide Magazine.

Subscribe to TV Guide Magazine.