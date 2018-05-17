The Royal Wedding: Hour-by-Hour Breakdown of Events
What's happening and when?!
Your hour-by-hour breakdown of the upcoming Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Check out the times below:
When to Watch the Royal Wedding on Your Favorite Channels
CNN, HBO, and ABC will all have specials, just to name a few.
4am/3c
Coverage commences as the 800 guests assemble at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
7am/6c
The ceremony, conducted by the Dean of Windsor and officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, begins at noon local time.
The Royal Wedding Guest List Is Filled With International A-Listers
Expect stars like Elton John and her former 'Suits' cast mates.
8am/7c
The newlyweds embark on a horse-drawn carriage ride through Windsor Town, returning via the tree-lined, 2.64-mile Long Walk.
9am/8c
Not televised: Queen Elizabeth’s lunch reception at St. George’s Hall and Prince Charles’s 200-guest evening celebration at Frogmore House.AlertMe
This article also appeared in the Apr. 30 - May 13 issue of TV Guide Magazine.