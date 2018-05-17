The Royal Wedding: Hour-by-Hour Breakdown of Events

What's happening and when?!

Your hour-by-hour breakdown of the upcoming Royal Wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Check out the times below:

4am/3c

Coverage commences as the 800 guests assemble at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

7am/6c

The ceremony, conducted by the Dean of Windsor and officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, begins at noon local time.

8am/7c

The newlyweds embark on a horse-drawn carriage ride through Windsor Town, returning via the tree-lined, 2.64-mile Long Walk.

9am/8c

Not televised: Queen Elizabeth’s lunch reception at St. George’s Hall and Prince Charles’s 200-guest evening celebration at Frogmore House.