The Royal Wedding Guest List Is Filled With International A-Listers

Ingela Ratledge
Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Can you feel the love tonight?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle certainly will, with a guest list that reads like a who’s who of the international A-list.

When to Watch the Royal Wedding on Your Favorite Channels

When to Watch the Royal Wedding on Your Favorite Channels

CNN, HBO, and ABC will all have specials, just to name a few.

Among the names being bandied about: Princess Di pal Elton John — who suspiciously canceled two concerts over the wedding weekend — and all five Spice Girls. (Posh & Co. are rumored to be singing for their suppers.)

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Elton John

Expect a bevy of Markle’s Suits costars, and her other chums in the acting community (Quantico’s Priyanka Chopra, Timeless lead Abigail Spencer) and sports world (Serena Williams) look good as well.

Naturally, plenty of fellow crown-holders will fill the crowd, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla and best man Prince William and Duchess Kate, presumably still glowing from the arrival of little Louis, who, at just 1 month old, likely won’t be joining older siblings George and Charlotte.

Trooping The Colour - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Definitely not attending the big event: anyone named Trump or Obama.

Here's Your Ultimate Meghan Markle Viewing List Ahead of the Royal Wedding

Here's Your Ultimate Meghan Markle Viewing List Ahead of the Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and the 'Suits' actress are set to wed on May 19.

AlertMe
TV Guide Magazine

This article also appeared in the Apr. 30 - May 13 issue of TV Guide Magazine.

Subscribe to TV Guide Magazine.