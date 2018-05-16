The Royal Wedding Guest List Is Filled With International A-Listers

Can you feel the love tonight?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle certainly will, with a guest list that reads like a who’s who of the international A-list.

Among the names being bandied about: Princess Di pal Elton John — who suspiciously canceled two concerts over the wedding weekend — and all five Spice Girls. (Posh & Co. are rumored to be singing for their suppers.)

Expect a bevy of Markle’s Suits costars, and her other chums in the acting community (Quantico’s Priyanka Chopra, Timeless lead Abigail Spencer) and sports world (Serena Williams) look good as well.

Naturally, plenty of fellow crown-holders will fill the crowd, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla and best man Prince William and Duchess Kate, presumably still glowing from the arrival of little Louis, who, at just 1 month old, likely won’t be joining older siblings George and Charlotte.

Definitely not attending the big event: anyone named Trump or Obama.