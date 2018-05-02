TV News Roundup: 'Sabrina' Gets Named, Apple Orders Octavia Spencer Series, 'Goliath' Season 2 Trailer

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW WEDNESDAY TV NEWS:

Newly Named

The upcoming Netflix series based on the popular Sabrina comics has officially been named. Writer Roberto Aguirre Sacasa confirmed the series will be called: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and fans got another look at Kiernan Shipka in the role.

Goliath Returns

Goliath dropped its Season 2 trailer starring Billy Bob Thornton as Billy McBride, a troubled attorney who keeps finding himself going up against impossible odds in and out of the court room. The legal drama returns on June 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

Spencer's New Series

Apple picked up Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer's new series Are You Sleeping for a 10-episode straight-to-series order.

The show is based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, which is about America's new obsession with true-crime podcasts and what can happen when cases blow up in the public eye. Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife) created the show and will serve as showrunner along with producers Reese Witherspoon and Peter Chernin.

A Dip in Ratings

Roseanne is TV's biggest win this year. The rebooted sitcom premiered in March to over 27 million viewers but has recently dipped slightly in its numbers. With May 1's episode, Roseanne drew in 10.3 million viewers.

NCIS beat the ABC comedy with 12.1 million total viewers.

Teaser Trailer

FX's crime drama series, Snowfall, returns for a second season on July 19 at 10/9c.

The show follows the "riveting story about the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it," according to a press release from the network.