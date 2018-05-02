'Arrow' Original Cast Member Paul Blackthorne Isn't Returning for Season 7

Arrow was recently renewed for Season 7, but not all of the cast will be continuing on with the show.

The CW revealed Wednesday that one of its original cast members would be exiting at the end of this sixth season: Paul Blackthorne.

Blackthorne has played interim Mayor of Star City Quentin Lance for six years. He now won't be returning as a series regular on the superhero drama series.

He joins Willa Holland (Thea Queen/Speedy) who made the decision to leave Arrow as well.

So... who's left? As for original cast members, it's only Stephen Amell (Oliver/Arrow) and David Ramsey (Diggle/Spartan). However, fans can look forward to the return of Colton Haynes (Roy Harper/Arsenal), who has been added as a series regular in the upcoming seventh season.

Arrow, Thursdays, 9/8c, The CW