Watch Sarah Shahi Conquer Dreams in a New Trailer for NBC's 'Reverie' (VIDEO)

NBC's latest thriller Reverie starring Sarah Shahi (Chicago Fire) and Dennis Haysbert (24) has dropped a new trailer, and it makes dreams look like nightmares.

The show, premiering May 30, follows Mara Kint (Shahi), a former hostage negotiator who is recruited to relieve participants of a virtual-reality program called Reverie of their coma-inducing dreams.

"Reverie is a place where the impossible becomes possible," Haysbert's Charlie Ventana tells Kint.

While the idea of a dream reality may appeal to some, Kint is brought in to try and bring these victims of slumber back from the brink. "The problem is, some of our users decided that life in Reverie is better than the one out here," Ventana continues.

"What exactly is it that you want me to do?" Shahi's character asks.

"What you did for me on the force," Ventana replies. "Hostage negotiation — I want you to go inside Reverie and bring them back."

Cue some really trippy sequences that find Shahi pushing the bounds of reality as she floats through the air and breathes in water, while she becomes trained in the ways of Reverie.

The trailer screams Inception, so fans of mind-bending landscapes and futuristic thrillers be warned — you may find yourself falling for Reverie. Watch the trailer below, and don't miss it when it premieres later in May.

Reverie, Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 30, 10/9c, NBC