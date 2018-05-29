'Reverie': Sarah Shahi's Hostage Negotiator Takes a Trip to Dream Land (VIDEO)
If you want to know how to live a dream — yours or somebody else’s — look no further than NBC's latest series, Reverie.
The drama, which premieres Wednesday, May 30 on the network, centers on former hostage negotiator Mara Kint (Person of Interest’s Sarah Shahi) who gets a taste of the trippy experience — without even ingesting any hallucinatory drugs!
Instead she takes sort of a training course, while she decides whether to take a job rescuing people from their dream world and getting them back to real life. Her guide: “dream creator” Paul Hammond (Heroes' Sendhil Ramamurthy). There will be enough action, we’re promised, to keep viewers from enjoying their own dreams.
Check out an exclusive sneak peek at the new show below:
