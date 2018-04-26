'Star Wars Resistance' Animated Series in Production at Disney Channel

The iconic Stars Wars franchise is getting another animated series.

Disney Channel has begun production on Star Wars Resistance, a new series about Kazuda Xiono, who is described in a press release as "a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order."

"The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots," said Lucasfilm Animation veteran Dave Filoni, who was also a supervising director on the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, and executive producer for the recently ended Star Wars Rebels series.

"My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that's been a big influence on me. There's a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we've captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time."

Disney says the series will take place during an "uncharted timeframe prior to the events of The Force Awakens."

Fans of the new Star Wars films will be happy to know that along with colorful new characters, there will also be appearances by favorites from these movies, including Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, voiced by actors Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie, respectively. And as you can see from the art above, the lovable droid BB-8 will also be on hand.

The Resistance voice cast also includes: Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales), Jim Rash (Community) and Rachel Butera (Tammy's Tiny Tea Time).

Star Wars Resistance will premiere this fall on Disney Channel in the U.S. and then around the world on Disney XD.