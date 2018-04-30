My TV Obsessions: 'Good Girls' Star Retta Reveals Who Her Dream Costar Is

Good Girls’ actress Retta admits her TV guilty pleasure!

THE SHOW THAT ALWAYS MAKES ME LAUGH:

Insecure.

THE FUNNIEST PERSON ON TV:

Andy Daly (Review, Silicon Valley). I love him and his sense of humor. Even just the sound of his voice makes me smile.

WHAT I EAT WHILE WATCHING:

Caramel Bugles are everything.

WHAT I LOVE TO WATCH:

Timeless (below). It’s a really great history lesson that’s fun to watch.

MY DREAM COSTAR:

Walton Goggins. He is special and does spectacular work. I think great actors bring out great performances in others, and I’d love to see what I could do sharing the screen with him.

MY GUILTY-PLEASURE SHOW:

Any renovation show on HGTV. I’m into transformation of a space.

THE SHOW I MISS THE MOST:

The Good Wife was so well done. I loved the music and the way they wrote for the recurring characters and guest stars. They were always fully fleshed-out.

THE SHOW I’D LIKE TO GUEST STAR ON:

The Good Fight. Like The Good Wife it has the best guest characters, and I’d love to tackle a complicated role on there.

THE FIRST THING I WATCH WHEN I WAKE UP:

Good Morning America if I’m up before 9am; otherwise, Live With Kelly and Ryan.

THE LAST THING I WATCH BEFORE I GO TO BED:

Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Good Girls, Season Finale, Monday, April 30, 10/9c, NBC