'Glee' Star Kevin McHale Comes Out as Gay, Credits Ariana Grande's New Song

Fox's Glee boasted many inspiring tunes, but one of Ariana Grande's has inspired one of the show's stars to reveal something personal about himself.

Late Thursday night, actor Kevin McHale tweeted about the pop star's new single, "No Tears Left To Cry," writing, "#NoTearsLeftToCry is gayer than me and I ACCEPT. Ty @ArianaGrande." A follow up tweet read, "I'd like to request a remix with @JanetJackson. ty for ur time. @ArianaGrande."

I'd like to request a remix with @JanetJackson. ty for ur time. @ArianaGrande — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 20, 2018

While the remark is casual, the sentiment is genuine — this was the first time the 29-year-old has come out as gay to the public. Many fans have speculated about McHale's orientation — he's been posting photos with a man named Austin McKenzie — but he's never addressed it until now.

McHale played Artie Abrams in the Ryan Murphy-produced Fox musical series. He also recently appeared in the TV miniseries When We Rise, which followed the Gay Rights Movement in the United States.

Fans couldn't be happier for McHale, and have been sharing their congratulations on social media.

See what some of them are saying below.

Omg omg omg I love you!!!!!! ❤ pic.twitter.com/iISLurgzHs — Love, Eric ❤️ (@erivera639) April 20, 2018

I’m so happy to have you in our family! I love you, Kevin! — Love, Chris (@cme2009) April 20, 2018