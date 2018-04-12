FX Strikes a 'Pose' — Ryan Murphy Dance Musical Series Gets Premiere

Indya Moore as Angel competes in a scene from the pilot of POSE

Although TV mega-producer Ryan Murphy recently inked a production deal with Netflix that takes effect in July, fans will still be seeing his established shows on their current networks (FX for American Crime Story and American Horror Story, and Fox for 9-1-1).

That also applies to one of Murphy's new shows — the dance musical series Pose, which was announced by FX last year. On Thursday, FX confirmed that the eight-episode first season of Pose will debut on the network Sunday, June 3, at 9/8c.

Pose has already made history with its casting of the largest number of transgender actors ever in series-regular roles for a scripted series, as well as the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series.

Check out a video tease of the new drama here:

Co-created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals (with Murphy directing the first two episodes), Pose is set in New York City in the 1980s. According to FX, the drama "explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene."

Evan Peters and Kate Mara play New Jersey couple Stan and Patty, who get sucked into the glamour and intrigue of the city, while James Van Der Beek costars as Matt, Peter's financial kingpin boss.

Regarding its history-making cast, FX says that Pose conducted a six-month nationwide search helmed by award-winning casting director Alexa Fogel (Atlanta).

The transgender cast includes Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross.

Also co-starring are Tony winner Billy Porter and Charlayne Woodard, as well as newcomers Ryan Jamaal Swain and Dyllon Burnside.

Murphy is executive-producing the series with Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Sherry Marsh. Canals is a co-executive producer, and Janet Mock, Our Lady J and Erica Kay also serve as producers.

Pose, premieres Sunday, June 3, 9/8c on FX