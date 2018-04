The Vegas Golden Knights reached the NHL playoffs in their first season as a franchise. They'll face the Los Angeles Kings in a first round series.

There's nothing like playoff hockey!

The 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs begin on Wednesday night, April 11, with the Philadelphia Flyers at the two-time reigning champion Pittsburgh Penguins (NBCSN), the Minnesota Wild at the Winnipeg Jets (CNBC) and the Los Angeles Kings at the Vegas Golden Knights (NBCSN) in the first-year franchise's playoff debut.

NHL playoff games air on NBCSN, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, NHL Network and, yes, even Golf Channel. All games will also stream on nbcsports.com and the NBC Sports App.

2018 NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern. Schedule Subject to Change. TBD = To Be Determined. * = If Necessary

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning (A1) vs. New Jersey Devils (WC2)

Game 1: Thursday, April 12, 7pm: New Jersey at Tampa Bay, NHL Network

Game 2: Saturday, April 14, 3pm: New Jersey at Tampa Bay, NBC, CNBC

Game 3: Monday, April 16, 7:30pm: Tampa Bay at New Jersey, CNBC

Game 4: Wednesday, April 18, 7:30pm: Tampa Bay at New Jersey, GOLF

Game 5*: Saturday, April 21, TBD: New Jersey at Tampa Bay, TBD

Game 6*: Monday, April 23, TBD: Tampa Bay at New Jersey, TBD

Game 7*: Wednesday, April 25, TBD: New Jersey at Tampa Bay, TBD

Boston Bruins (A2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (A3)

Game 1: Thursday, April 12, 7pm: Toronto at Boston, NBCSN

Game 2: Saturday, April 14, 8pm: Toronto at Boston, NBC

Game 3: Monday, April 16, 7pm: Boston at Toronto, NBCSN

Game 4: Thursday, April 19, 7pm: Boston at Toronto, NBCSN

Game 5*: Saturday, April 21, TBD: Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 6*: Monday, April 23, TBD: Boston at Toronto, TBD

Game 7*: Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Toronto at Boston, TBD

Washington Capitals (M1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (WC1)

Game 1: Thursday, April 12, 7:30pm: Columbus at Washington, USA

Game 2: Sunday, April 15, 7:30pm: Columbus at Washington, NBCSN

Game 3: Tuesday, April 17, 7:30pm: Washington at Columbus, NBCSN

Game 4: Thursday, April 19, 7:30pm: Washington at Columbus, USA

Game 5*: Saturday, April 21, TBD: Columbus at Washington, TBD

Game 6*: Monday, April 23, TBD: Washington at Columbus, TBD

Game 7*: Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Columbus at Washington, TBD

Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Game 1: Wednesday, April 11, 7pm: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, NBCSN

Game 2: Friday, April 13, 7pm: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, NBCSN

Game 3: Sunday, April 15, 3pm: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, NBC

Game 4: Wednesday, April 18, 7pm: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, NBCSN

Game 5*: Friday, April 20, TBD: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBD

Game 6*: Sunday, April 22, TBD: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, TBD

Game 7*: Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Nashville Predators (C1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC2)

Game 1: Thursday, April 12, 9:30pm: Colorado at Nashville, NBCSN

Game 2: Saturday, April 14, 3pm: Colorado at Nashville, NBC, CNBC

Game 3: Monday, April 16, 10pm: Nashville at Colorado, NBCSN

Game 4: Wednesday, April 18, 10pm Nashville at Colorado, NBCSN

Game 5*: Friday, April 20, TBD: Colorado at Nashville, TBD

Game 6*: Sunday, April 22, TBD: Nashville at Colorado, TBD

Game 7*: Tuesday, April 24, TBD: Colorado at Nashville, TBD

Winnipeg Jets (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Game 1: Wednesday, April 11, 7pm: Minnesota at Winnipeg, CNBC

Game 2: Friday, April 13, 7:30pm: Minnesota at Winnipeg, USA

Game 3: Sunday, April 15, 7pm: Winnipeg at Minnesota, USA

Game 4: Tuesday, April 17, 8pm: Winnipeg at Minnesota, CNBC

Game 5*: Friday, April 20, TBD: Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBD

Game 6*: Sunday, April 22, TBD: Winnipeg at Minnesota, TBD

Game 7*: Wednesday, April 25, TBD: Minnesota at Winnipeg, TBD

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC1)

Game 1: Wednesday, April 11, 10pm: Los Angeles at Vegas, NBCSN

Game 2: Friday, April 13, 10pm: Los Angeles at Vegas, NBCSN

Game 3: Sunday, April 15, 10:30pm: Vegas at Los Angeles, NBCSN

Game 4: Tuesday, April 17, 10:30pm: Vegas at Los Angeles, NBCSN

Game 5*: Thursday, April 19, 10pm: Los Angeles at Vegas, NBCSN

Game 6*: Saturday, April 21, TBD: Vegas at Los Angeles, TBD

Game 7*: Monday, April 23, TBD: Los Angeles at Vegas, TBD

Anaheim Ducks (P2) vs. San Jose Sharks (P3)

Game 1: Thursday, April 12, 10:30pm: San Jose at Anaheim, USA

Game 2: Saturday, April 14, 10:30pm: San Jose at Anaheim, NBCSN

Game 3: Monday, April 16, 10:30pm: Anaheim at San Jose, CNBC

Game 4: Wednesday, April 18, 10:30pm: Anaheim at San Jose, GOLF

Game 5*: Friday, April 20, TBD: San Jose at Anaheim, TBD

Game 6*: Sunday, April 22, TBD: Anaheim at San Jose, TBD

Game 7*: Tuesday, April 24, TBD: San Jose at Anaheim, TBD