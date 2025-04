Stanley Cup Quest Begins: First-Round NHL Playoffs 2025 TV Schedule

There are 16 teams entering the Stanley Cup playoffs, but only one team will hoist hockey’s most coveted prize.

The puck drops on the first round of the NHL playoffs Saturday, April 19 with the St. Louis Blues at the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche at the Dallas Stars, both airing on TNT and truTV (streaming on Max).

Alex Ovechkin, who completed a historic season by becoming the NHL’s all-time career leader in goals scored, leads the Washington Capitals against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of that series beginning Monday, April 21, on ESPN.

The 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers face the Tampa Bay Lighting in an all-Florida first-round series beginning Tuesday, April 22.

NHL first-round playoff national TV games air on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, TBS and truTV. Games airing on local channels or regional sports networks may be blacked out on national TV in teams’ local markets.

Stanley Cup NHL Playoffs 2025 TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central. Times and TV networks to be announced for later series games. *If necessary

Eastern Conference

(A1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators

Sunday, April 20: Game 1: Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7/6c, ESPN2

Tuesday, April 22: Game 2: Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30/6:30c, ESPN2

Thursday, April 24: Game 3: Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators, 7/6c, ESPN2

Saturday, April 26: Game 4: Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators, 7/6c, TBS/truTV/Max

Tuesday, April 29*: Game 5: Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs, TBD

Thursday, May 1*: Game 6: Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators, TBD

Saturday, May 3*: Game 7: Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs, TBD​

(A2) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (A3) Florida Panthers

Tuesday, April 22: Game 1: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN/FDSNSUN/SCRIPPS

Thursday, April 24: Game 2: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning, 6:30/5:30c, TBS/truTV/Max/FDSNSUN/SCRIPPS

Saturday, April 26: Game 3: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers, 1/noon c, TBS/truTV/FDSNSUN/SCRIPPS

Monday, April 28: Game 4: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers, TBD

Wednesday, April 30*: Game 5: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD

Friday, May 2*: Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers, TBD

Sunday, May 4*: Game 7: Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning, TBD​

(M1) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

Monday, April 21: Game 1: Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals, 7/6c, ESPN/MNMT

Wednesday, April 23: Game 2: Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals, 7/6c, ESPN/MNMT

Friday, April 25: Game 3: Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens, 7/6c, TNT/truTV/Max/MNMT

Sunday, April 27: Game 4: Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens, 6:30/5:30c, TBS/truTV/Max/MNMT

Wednesday, April 30*: Game 5: Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals, TBD

Friday, May 2*: Game 6: Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens, TBD

Sunday, May 4*: Game 7: Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals, TBD​

(M2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (M3) New Jersey Devils

Sunday, April 20: Game 1: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes, 3/2c, ESPN/FDSNSO/MSG

Tuesday, April 22: Game 2: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes, 6/5c, ESPN/FDSNSO/MSG

Friday, April 25: Game 3: Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils, 8/7c, TBS/Max/FDSNSO/MSG

Sunday, April 27: Game 4: Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils, 3:30/2:30c, TBS/truTV/Max/FDSNSO/MSG

Tuesday, April 29*: Game 5: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes, TBD

Friday, May 2*: Game 6: Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils, TBD

Sunday, May 4*: Game 7: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes, TBD

Western Conference

St. Louis Blues (WC2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (1C)

Saturday, April 19: Game 1: St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets, 6/5c, TNT/truTV/Max/FDSNMW

Monday, April 21: Game 2: St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets, 7:30/6:30c, ESPN2/FDSNMW

Thursday, April 24: Game 3: Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues, 9:30/8:30c, ESPN2/FDSNMW

Sunday, April 27: Game 4: Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues, 1/noon c, TBS/truTV/Max/FDSNMW

Wednesday, April 30*: Game 5: St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets, TBD

Friday, May 2*: Game 6: Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues, TBD

Sunday, May 4*: Game 7: St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets, TBD

Colorado Avalanche (3C) vs. Dallas Stars (2C)

Saturday, April 19: Game 1: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars, 8:30/7:30c, TNT/truTV/Max/Victory+/ALT

Monday, April 21: Game 2: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars, 9:30/8:30c, ESPN/Victory+/ALT

Wednesday, April 23: Game 3: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30/8:30c, ESPN/Victory+/ALT

Saturday, April 26: Game 4: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30/8:30c, TBS/truTV/Max/Victory+/ALT

Monday, April 28*: Game 5: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars, TBD

Thursday, May 1*: Game 6: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche, TBD

Saturday, May 3*: Game 7: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars, TBD​

Minnesota Wild (WC1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (1P)

Sunday, April 20: Game 1: Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights, 10/9c, ESPN/FDSNNO/SCRIPPS

Tuesday, April 22: Game 2: Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights, 11/10c, ESPN/FDSNNO/SCRIPPS

Thursday, April 24: Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild, 9/8c, TBS/truTV/Max/FDSNNO/SCRIPPS

Saturday, April 26: Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild, 4/3c, TBS/truTV/Max/FDSNNO/SCRIPPS

Tuesday, April 29*: Game 5: Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights, TBD

Thursday, May 1*: Game 6: Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild, TBD

Saturday, May 3*: Game 7: Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights, TBD​

Edmonton Oilers (3P) vs. Los Angeles Kings (2P)

Monday, April 21: Game 1: Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, 10/9c, ESPN/FDSNW

Wednesday, April 23: Game 2: Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, 10/9c, ESPN/FDSNW

Friday, April 25: Game 3: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30/8:30c, TNT/truTV/Max/FDSNW

Sunday, April 27: Game 4: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30/8:30c, TBS/truTV/Max/FDSNW

Tuesday, April 29*: Game 5: Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, TBD

Thursday, May 1*: Game 6: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers, TBD

Saturday, May 3*: Game 7: Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, TBD