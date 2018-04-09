First Look at the 'Preacher' Return—Check Out Season 3 Photos

Preacher executive producer Seth Rogen announced on Sunday's Talking Dead that the supernatural thriller series will return to AMC for its third season on June 24.

The show's next 10-episode run will once again feature stars Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga as a badass ex-couple who battles Heaven, Hell, and everything bizarre in between on their quest to find God.

In Season 3, Jesse Custer’s (Cooper) search for God "takes him back to the place he’s been avoiding his whole life: home," revealed AMC in a press release.

"Jesse, Tulip (Negga), and Cassidy (an Irish vampire played by Joseph Gilgun) return to Angelville, the Louisiana Plantation where Jesse was raised, and find old grudges and deadly obligations await them. With the help of his friends—and a few enemies—Jesse will need to escape his past… because the future of the world depends on it."

Check out these first look images from the upcoming third season:

Preacher, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, June 24, 10/9c, AMC