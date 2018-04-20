The 'American Idol' Live Shows Will Feature a Long-Awaited Disney Theme Night

Now that the national auditions, Hollywood Week and the deliberations of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan are behind us, its time for the Top 14 to face a true American Idol threat: the live shows.

Beginning April 22, the finalists will take the stage for a series of theme nights, including one that has been years in the waiting.

"We’re doing a Disney night, which we are really excited about," reveals Robert Mills, ABC’s senior vice president of alternative series, specials and late-night programming. "I think the producers wanted to do this for a long time when the show was on Fox."

Along with the Mickey-palooza (slated for April 29), another episode Mills is looking forward to is the one on May 13. "Being on Sundays is great because that means we’re going to be on Mother’s Day," he says. "That will be a very special show. Hopefully [we’ll see] the return of some big former Idols as well."

Of course, with the live shows come live eliminations, but since Idol airs only once a week, it’s still a mystery as to how and when on the episode host Ryan Seacrest will show ousted singers the door. “I can’t get into it yet,” Mills teases. “But it will be very exciting.”

American Idol, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC