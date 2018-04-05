'Scandal' Sneak Peek: Could Olivia Actually Kill Cyrus? (VIDEO)

Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope in Scandal 's episode, "People Like Me."

There are only three episodes standing between fans and Scandal's series finale, so you know this Shondaland series is just winding up.

In a new sneak peek for tonight's episode, "People Like Me," President Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) asks Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) to do the unspeakable—kill Cyrus Beene (Jeff Perry).

Directed by actor Joe Morton (a.k.a. Papa Pope), this ep will see Olivia struggle with the weight of such a request. "You're not a killer, Mellie," Olivia protests, but Mellie isn't having it.

"People die everyday on my watch, everyday, all of them more innocent than Cyrus Rutherford Beene," the commander in chief counters.

Who will win this battle? Find out in tonight's episode and see the full clip below.

Scandal, Thursday, April 5, 10/9c, ABC