Rachel Bloom Says 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Will End After Season 4

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend fans got some bittersweet news today about the CW series.

Yes, Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) and crew will be returning for a fourth season—that's the good news! The bummer is that, sadly, this will be the series' final season.

The musical rom-com's star Bloom confirmed as much on Twitter on Monday, writing, "Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that #CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season."

Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that #CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season. https://t.co/Gk8YgvyUX8 pic.twitter.com/cJFnjT1KQu — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 2, 2018

Bloom and co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna have previously stated they only saw the series running four seasons. They stuck to those guns even after Bloom won a Golden Globe for lead actress in a comedy series in 2016.

And Crazy Ex isn't alone—another CW show that may be entering into its final season is Jane the Virgin.

Though it too was just renewed for a fifth season, star Gina Rodriguez hinted at SXSW in March that the modern-day telenovela will be ending soon.

Rodriguez explained at the time that she wanted to do more directing "next year—in our final season," teasing fans that the writing was already on the wall. We'll have to wait for the official confirmation from the network, but start emotionally preparing, folks!