Hey there, lovers! Join us in our 10-day countdown of the 100 Hottest Onscreen Romances — from both television and film, comedy and drama — culminating on Valentine’s Day. Plus, sound off on your pick for the hottest TV couple of all time in our poll! And be sure to check out TV Insider’s February 2024 issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

Day Two of our 100 Hottest Romances countdown is all about the love songs that make our hearts sing. Some of the greatest love stories are told in musicals, both in TV and film. From classics like The Sound of Music to modern hits like La La Land and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, these six movie musicals make us feel like singing in the rain.