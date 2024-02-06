The Hottest Musical Romances: ‘The Sound of Music,’ ‘La La Land,’ ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ & More

Hey there, lovers! Join us in our 10-day countdown of the 100 Hottest Onscreen Romances — from both television and film, comedy and drama — culminating on Valentine’s Day. Plus, sound off on your pick for the hottest TV couple of all time in our poll! And be sure to check out TV Insider’s February 2024 issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

Day Two of our 100 Hottest Romances countdown is all about the love songs that make our hearts sing. Some of the greatest love stories are told in musicals, both in TV and film. From classics like The Sound of Music to modern hits like La La Land and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, these six movie musicals make us feel like singing in the rain.

'The Sound of Music' - Christopher Plummer and Julie Andrews
20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

The Sound of Music (1965, Disney+, Hulu)

At the outbreak of WWII, nun Maria (Julie Andrews) and Captain Von Trapp (Christopher Plummer) discover their favorite things are each other.

Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer in West Side Story
Everett Collection

West Side Story (FX Now, Disney+)

Inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, this 1961 Best Picture Oscar winner, adapted from the hit Broadway musical, plunges the story of doomed young lovers into the urban jungle of New York City’s heated street-gang turf battles. Passions ignite between two teens from opposite sides of the conflict, handsome Tony (Richard Beymer) and alluring Maria (Natalie Wood). Their love is pure and would seem to soar above the fray, but all hell breaks loose with the gangs, leading to an excruciating climax.

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in Grease
Paramount/Everett Collection

Grease (Max)

Audiences said, “You’re the one that we want” to this 1978 box office smash, not only for its 1950s nostalgia but for the high school romance between cool greaser Danny Zuko and sweet Aussie transfer Sandy (John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John), another highly mismatched couple. Tough-guy Danny tries to change for his gentle love, but ultimately Sandy must dig deep to keep the boy she’s hopelessly devoted to. By the end, they proclaim their love, singing, “We’ll always be together!”

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land
Summit Entertainment/Everett Collection

La La Land (Rent on Prime Video and Apple TV+)

Movie musicals in the 21st century? Heck yeah—especially when they’re this romantic! This 2016 Oscar winner takes us inside Hollywood as wannabe actress Mia (Emma Stone) meets and falls in love with struggling jazz musician Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) after a bout of road rage on a Los Angeles freeway. Stone and Gosling’s chemistry crackles as Mia and Seb serenade each other (and the audience) with winning songs like “City of Stars” and “Someone in the Crowd.” They even levitate in a charming dance beneath the stars at L.A.’s Griffith Observatory planetarium. Though they seem destined for each other, their relationship falls apart, making their last meeting, five years later, all the more bittersweet.

Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds Singin' In The Rain
Everett Collection

Singin’ in the Rain (Max)

Silent film star Don (Gene Kelly) falls for chorus girl Kathy (Debbie Reynolds) in this 1952 romp about Hollywood’s transition to “talkies.” Amid memorable songs like “Good Morning” and the ballad “You Are My Lucky Star,” the romance between Don and Kathy culminates in the glorious title number—with Don dancing his heart out and into movie history.

Rachel Bloom and Vincent Rodriguez III in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
The CW Network/Everett Collection

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Netflix)

Manhattan lawyer Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) has quite the reaction to running into summer-camp fling Josh Chan (Vincent Rodriguez III): “He made me feel warm inside, like glitter was exploding inside me!” So she quits her job and moves cross-country, singing, “By coincidence, Josh just happens to be here” in a slightly delusional ode to her new home, West Covina, California. Over the inventive musical comedy’s run (2015–19), Rebecca won Josh back, and each made major steps on the winding road of self-discovery.

