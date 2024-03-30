Jim Parsons Talks ‘Weird’ but ‘Beautiful’ Return to ‘Big Bang Theory’ Role for ‘Young Sheldon’ Finale

After returning to play Sheldon Cooper one last time for the finale of the Big Bang Theory‘s spinoff series Young Sheldon, Jim Parsons reveals that he is pleased with the character’s conclusion.

On the March 29 episode of the Today show, Parsons explained that after portraying the highly intelligent and quirky Sheldon Cooper character for 15 years, it was “very weird” but “also very beautiful” to reprise the role for the seventh and final season of Young Sheldon.

“Big Bang Theory was always a live show, and Young Sheldon is a single-camera show,” Parsons said. “And I got to do it with Mayim [Bialik] — we both played Sheldon and Amy in the series. And to do it in that situation, it was just different enough that it wasn’t creepy, like going like, ‘What are we doing here again?!’ Instead, it was really sweet.”

He continued, “It felt like the nicest little coda to the whole experience, and I was grateful that they asked us to do it.”

Even though Parsons has played a big role in the spinoff series as its narrator, the finale will mark the first (and only) time that he will be physically seen on Young Sheldon. It is also the first time Parsons’ costar Bialik will appear on the show, and she will be reprising her role as the socially awkward genius Amy Farrah Fowler.

Young Sheldon follows the story of an exceptional, but misunderstood, nine-year-old Sheldon Cooper (played by Iain Armitage), who skips four grades and enters high school. This show was created following the wild success of CBS sitcom, The Big Bang Theory.

Although the show is coming to an end on May 16, another spinoff centering on Sheldon’s older brother Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and his wife (Emily Osment) as they start to raise their family has officially been ordered to series by CBS for the 2024-2025 season.

Parsons, on the other hand, is heading back to Broadway to star in Mother Play – A Play in Five Evictions, alongside Jessica Lange and Celia Keenan-Bolger. The play premieres on April 25.

Young Sheldon, Season 7, Returns Thursday, April 4, 8/7c, CBS