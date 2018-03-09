Zoinks! The ‘Supernatural’-‘Scooby-Doo’ Crossover Trailer Has Arrived (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
scooby-supernatural-trailer
The CW
Dean Winchester makes some moves on Daphne in the animated episode.

It’s a perfect example of worlds colliding. On the March 29 episode of Supernatural, the Winchesters are heading into another world—the cartoon world of Scooby-Doo, that is.

Ahead of its highly anticipated airing, The CW revealed the first trailer for the crossover episode which will find Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) sucked into TV, where they’ll meet a spooky cast of characters. What could possibly be better than two ghoul-fighting teams joining forces?

'Supernatural'-'Scooby-Doo' Crossover to Debut at PaleyFest 2018
Related

'Supernatural'-'Scooby-Doo' Crossover to Debut at PaleyFest 2018

Until now, the amount of Scooby characters involved was a mystery, but the trailer proves that the whole Scooby gang is getting in on the action. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby will all be appearing alongside Sam and Dean, as well as Castiel (Misha Collins).

Check out the spook-tacular trailer below.

It may only be a few seconds long, but it’s never enough for fans—who, if lucky enough to attend, can see the episode early when it premieres at PaleyFest 2018. The episode is certainly pushing the boundaries of where Supernatural can go in terms of episodes, and we just wonder what else the series has up its sleeve for future episodes.

Thankfully, the wait won’t be long now, since the episode is less than a month away now.

Supernatural/Scooby-Doo crossover episode airs Thursday, March 29, 8/7c, The CW

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

What to Expect From 'The Hunting Party's Love Triangle and Mystery

Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh and the showrunner of NBC’s Hunting Party tease TV Guide Magazine about what’s ahead for the “government conspiracy that just keeps unfolding” — plus, the series’ “good” love triangle. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Scooby-Doo Where Are You! - CBS

Scooby-Doo Where Are You! where to stream

Supernatural - The CW

Supernatural where to stream

Scooby-Doo Where Are You!

Supernatural

Jared Padalecki

Jensen Ackles

Misha Collins




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The Way Home video interview
1
‘The Way Home’ Cast Breaks Down Shocking Episode: Wedding, Romance, and Major Fight
A view of the Bonus Round from the January 31, 2025, episode of 'Wheel of Fortune'
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Viewers Disappointed by Bonus Round’s $40,000 Prize
Christa Miller, John Carroll Lynch, Kathy Kinney, Craig Ferguson, Diedrich Bader, Ryan Stiles, Drew Carey - 'The Drew Carey Show'
3
TV Fans Argue These Shows Were ‘Sabotaged’ by Their Networks
'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions 2025 lineup
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans ‘Judging the Writers’ for Puzzling TV-Themed Clues
Rick Ness and Ryan Kent pointing
5
‘Gold Rush’: Rick Ness Hits Massive Roadblock That Puts His Season in Jeopardy