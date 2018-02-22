‘Supernatural’-‘Scooby-Doo’ Crossover to Debut at PaleyFest 2018
Season 13 of Supernatural is pushing boundaries.
The hit CW series is taking on another challenge by doing an animated crossover episode with Scooby-Doo, and the special episode is set to premiere at PaleyFest 2018 in March. So fans who attend will get the watch the sneak peek before anyone else.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the episode will air on the CW on Thursday, March 29. Below is a look at the official artwork:
So far, we know that Dean and Sam Winchester will get the animation treatment, and Castiel will also be featured in the episode. No word yet on which characters from Mystery, Inc. will be involved.
