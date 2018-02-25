What’s Coming and Going From Crackle in March 2018
Crackle is bringing subscribers a sizable list of old favorites and new original content for the month of March.
On March 8, Crackle original The Oath will premiere all 10 episodes. The usual Seinfeld lineup will be available as well—this month’s theme is SNL Alums. Favorite films such as Bad News Bears, Muppets From Space, School of Rock, and more will also be available.
For some titles, March is your final chance to catch them, such as Bottle Rocket, The Take, and more. Now is definitely the time to visit Crackle, so check out the lineup with a full list below.
New Crackle Originals:
The Oath
What’s New
Enough
Available One Month Only:
Absolute Deception
Anacondas: The Hunt for The Blood Orchid
Animal Kingdom
Arena
Assassination Games
Bad News Bears
Balls Out
Basic Instinct
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest
Beverly Hills Ninja
Blade II*
Blade: Trinity*
Braveheart
Bull Durham
Bulletproof Monk
Cameron’s Closet
Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams
Chloe
Collateral Damage*
College
Conan The Barbarian
Conan The Destroyer
Coneheads
Deadly Impact
Deep Blue Sea*
Defendor
Detention
Eight Men Out
Fear X
Flatliners
Fragments
Fright Night
Godzilla
Gothika*
Heavy Metal
House Party II*
House Party III*
House Party IV: Down to The Last Minute*
House Party*
Inside Job
Jawbreaker
Johnny Mnemonic
Jumping the Broom
Juwanna Mann
Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome
Magic Magic
Man of The Year
Meeting Evil
Muppets From Space
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Police Academy*
Resident Evil: Degeneration
Retreat
S.W.A.T.: Firefight
School of Rock
Secret Window
So I Married An Axe Murderer
Soul Plane
Southland Tales
St. Elmo’s Fire
Steamboy
Steep
Step Brothers
The 6th Day
The Art of War
The City of Lost Children
The Contractor
The Counterfeiters
The Detonator
The Freshman
The Glass House
The Hungover Games
The Road Warrior
The Virginity Hit
The Walk
There Will Be Blood
Tokyo Godfathers
Transylmania
Unthinkable
Vantage Point
Walking Tall
Walking Tall: The Payback
Wayne’s World 2
What Planet Are You From?
*Asterisk denotes streaming exclusives.
Last Chance to Watch:
Blood and Bone
Bottle Rocket
Hudson Hawk
Revolver
The Counterfeiters
The Hard Corps
The Marsh
The Take
Monthly Seinfeld Theme: March 2018: SNL Alums
613: The Scofflaw
706: The Soup Nazi
718: The Friars Club
724: The Invitations
801: The Foundation
805: The Package
809: The Abstinence
813: The Money
822: The Summer of George
901: The Butter Shave
**The above is subject to change.