What’s Coming and Going From Crackle in March 2018

Crackle is bringing subscribers a sizable list of old favorites and new original content for the month of March.

On March 8, Crackle original The Oath will premiere all 10 episodes. The usual Seinfeld lineup will be available as well—this month’s theme is SNL Alums. Favorite films such as Bad News Bears, Muppets From Space, School of Rock, and more will also be available.

For some titles, March is your final chance to catch them, such as Bottle Rocket, The Take, and more. Now is definitely the time to visit Crackle, so check out the lineup with a full list below.

New Crackle Originals:

The Oath

What’s New

Enough

Available One Month Only:

Absolute Deception

Anacondas: The Hunt for The Blood Orchid

Animal Kingdom

Arena

Assassination Games

Bad News Bears

Balls Out

Basic Instinct

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest

Beverly Hills Ninja

Blade II*

Blade: Trinity*

Braveheart

Bull Durham

Bulletproof Monk

Cameron’s Closet

Cheech & Chong’s Nice Dreams

Chloe

Collateral Damage*

College

Conan The Barbarian

Conan The Destroyer

Coneheads

Deadly Impact

Deep Blue Sea*

Defendor

Detention

Eight Men Out

Fear X

Flatliners

Fragments

Fright Night

Godzilla

Gothika*

Heavy Metal

House Party II*

House Party III*

House Party IV: Down to The Last Minute*

House Party*

Inside Job

Jawbreaker

Johnny Mnemonic

Jumping the Broom

Juwanna Mann

Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome

Magic Magic

Man of The Year

Meeting Evil

Muppets From Space

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Police Academy*

Resident Evil: Degeneration

Retreat

S.W.A.T.: Firefight

School of Rock

Secret Window

Sleepless in Seattle

So I Married An Axe Murderer

Soul Plane

Southland Tales

St. Elmo’s Fire

Steamboy

Steep

Step Brothers

The 6th Day

The Art of War

The City of Lost Children

The Contractor

The Counterfeiters

The Detonator

The Freshman

The Glass House

The Hungover Games

The Road Warrior

The Virginity Hit

The Walk

There Will Be Blood

Tokyo Godfathers

Transylmania

Unthinkable

Vantage Point

Walking Tall

Walking Tall: The Payback

Wayne’s World 2

What Planet Are You From?

*Asterisk denotes streaming exclusives.

Last Chance to Watch:

Blood and Bone

Bottle Rocket

Hudson Hawk

Revolver

The Counterfeiters

The Hard Corps

The Marsh

The Take

Monthly Seinfeld Theme: March 2018: SNL Alums

613: The Scofflaw

706: The Soup Nazi

718: The Friars Club

724: The Invitations

801: The Foundation

805: The Package

809: The Abstinence

813: The Money

822: The Summer of George

901: The Butter Shave

**The above is subject to change.