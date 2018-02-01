J.J. Abrams 'Demimonde' Finds a Home at HBO With Series Pickup

Get ready, because J.J. Abrams is returning to TV as a writer with his new series, Demimonde.

On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the big-shot producer's first series since Fringe had found a home with HBO, joining the ranks of shows like Game of Thrones, The Deuce, and Westworld—on which Abrams is an executive producer.

Demimonde was potentially going to be part of Apple's new lineup of streaming series, but HBO beat them to the chase. No details have been announced on the number of episodes ordered by the premium cable network, but fans of Abrams' past series like Lost and Felicity will be excited to know about the premise of the series.

The sci-fi series follows a scientist, her husband, and daughter who get in an accident, putting the mother in a coma. While digging through her equipment, the scientist's daughter is transported to another land where evil is lurking. Eventually, the father joins the girl in this other world. Needless to say, the suspense of this synopsis has us excited already.

Produced by Abrams' Bad Robot production company, Demimonde is expected to join HBO's 2019 lineup. More details to come, but if you need your Abrams fix, his latest production, Hulu's Castle Rock, is just around the corner.