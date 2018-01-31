'House of Cards': Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear Join the Cast of the Final Season

More cards are being added to the deck! It was just announced that Oscar nominated actors, Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear will be joining House of Cards for its final season.

This is the first news in a while related to Season 6 of Netflix's first original series. Filming went on hiatus late last year following sexual assault allegations against the show's lead, Kevin Spacey, who plays politician Frank Underwood. Since then, the show's writers have been hard at work reshaping the season to revolve around Frank's wife Claire Underwood (Robin Wright).

There has been speculation as to how they'll transition Spacey's Frank Underwood out of the series, but in the show's source material—a book of the same title by Michael Dobbs—Frank dies, so that may very well be the case for the upcoming season.

As for Lane and Kinnear, the network revealed that they'll be in recurring roles as siblings, but further details are being kept under wraps. Filming is expected to resume this week.

This casting news shows that Netflix is stacking the cards in their favor. House of Cards will be Lane's first regular TV role, whereas Kinnear most recently appeared in the Amazon series Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams. The newbies join existing cast Michael Kelly, Patricia Clarkson, Jayne Atkinson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

As production picks back up, here's to hoping that there will be more exciting news about the first ever Netflix series. Frank Underwood might be out of the picture, but we're liking the Claire era already.