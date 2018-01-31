'9-1-1' Episode 5: Can Grant and Hen Solve Their Issues Over Drinks? (VIDEO)

How do the women and men that devote their lives to protecting and saving others get through a tough day on the new Fox drama, 9-1-1? They stop off at the local watering hold to throw a few back!

In the freshman drama hit—which Fox already renewed for a second season—we follow the lives of the cops, firemen and the 9-1-1 dispatching station as they work together. The series stars Angela Bassett, Connie Britton, Peter Krause, Aisha Hinds, Oliver Stark and Rockmond Dunbar.

But, as is evident in an exclusive sneak peek from this week's episode, the best way for these dedicated workers to get through their challenging days is to lean on each other. That's exactly what we see in this clip where Officer Grant (Bassett) talks to firefighter-paramedic Hen (Hinds) about her struggles at home and on the job.

Hen also opens up about her concerns related to Captain Bobby Nash (Krause), who is having a tough time of his own with issues from his past. Watch the full clip below:

9-1-1, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox.