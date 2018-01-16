'9-1-1' Renewed for a Second Season on Fox
After only two episodes, Fox's new rescue drama, 9-1-1, has been renewed for a second season.
The news about the series, which is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, came down Tuesday by Gary Newman and Dana Walden, Chairmen & CEOs, Fox Television Group.
“With a bold concept, award-winning stars and a flawless execution, Ryan, Brad and Tim have done it again,” Walden and Newman said in a press release. “They have tapped into the cultural zeitgeist and reimagined the procedural as only they could, bringing it to life with a dream team of actors led by Angela [Bassett], Peter [Krause] and Connie [Britton]. This is storytelling at its best and we’re so pleased that it’s resonated with our audience. We’d like to thank everyone involved with this production for their stellar work, and we look forward to another thrilling season of 9-1-1.”
Besides Bassett, Krause and Britton, the one-hour drama—which scored well with audiences and critics—also stars Oliver Stark (Into the Badlands), Aisha Hinds (Underground, Shots Fired), Kenneth Choi (The People V. O.J Simpson: American Crime Story) and Rockmond Dunbar (Prison Break, The Path).
Here is a preview of Wednesday's episode of 9-1-1:
9-1-1, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox