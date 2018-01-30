Sam Waterston Set to Return as Jack McCoy on 'Law & Order: SVU'

Jack McCoy is back! Sam Waterston is officially returning to Law & Order: SVU.

After bidding adieu to the Dick Wolf franchise nearly 10 years ago—after a whopping 16 seasons—Waterston will reprise his district attorney character in the February 7 episode, "The Undiscovered Country."

In recent years, the actor has been busy with shows like Netflix's Grace and Frankie and Godless, as well as HBO's The Newsroom. But even though the TV icon has remained on our screens, his impending appearance as Jack already has fans freaking out!

The last we saw of the hard-hitting lawyer was in the finale season of the original Law & Order, back in 2010. Prior to that, the now-77-year-old appeared in over 350 episodes of the popular NBC drama.

Ahead of the big episode, fans caught a glimpse of Jack back in action via photos shared by Entertainment Weekly:

So far, the episode's description gives little information as to why the D.A. comes into play, but that will surely not matter when it comes to the NBC hit's faithful fans. The synopsis so far reveals that, "when an infant goes missing the SVU finds themselves taking sides in a family’s right-to-die court case. Meanwhile, Barba’s (Raúl Esparza) interference in the case puts the entire DA’s office in jeopardy."

Now it's just a matter of waiting. Sometimes anticipation is the part, right?

Law & Order: SVU, "The Undiscovered Country" airs, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 9/8c, NBC