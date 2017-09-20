Sam Waterston Returning to ‘Law & Order’ in Guest Role

Here Are Their Stories For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Newsletter:

Sam Waterston is making a return to the Law & Order family. The actor who played prosecutor Jack McCoy for a whopping 16 seasons on the hit NBC series is set to make a special guest appearance in the same role on Law & Order: SVU during the drama’s nineteenth season.

TV Insider spoke to executives producer Julie Martin and co-producer Alex Chapple who revealed they’ve been working on getting Waterson a guest role for “about six weeks.” Martin said, “[McCoy] will intersect with Philip Winchester’s character, Peter Stone [from Chicago Justice], because of the relationship between Peter’s father and Jack.”

Waterson currently stars in the Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie.

Dick Wolf, Michael Chernuchin, Mariska Hargitay, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski all serve as executive producers.

Law & Order: SVU, Season premiere, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 9/8c