WATCH: Reba McEntire as KFC's First Female Colonel Sanders

If you can believe it, Kentucky Fried Chicken is breaking gender barriers. The fried chicken chain has announced Reba McEntire will be the KFC's new Colonel Sanders, the iconic figure who traditionally has always been played by a man.

In the new commercial, McEntire appears to be performing as herself onstage, then takes off her wig to reveal her true identity, the Colonel, goatee and all!

"I thought the transformation was really funny," McEntire told the Associated Press. "I got a big kick out of it."

The Grammy-winning country music star confirmed the news on her social media account:

"We picked Reba McEntire because she is a perfect fit for KFC and Smoky Mountain BBQ. She embodies the qualities of the colonel with her showmanship and entrepreneurial spirit," said KFC Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Zahumensky. "We love to find people who are really iconic, like Rob Lowe is very iconic. Also, someone who really represents our product. She is definitely sweet. She has that Southern charm."

Besides Lowe, other men who have donned the iconic white suit and glasses have included Ray Liotta, George Hamilton and Darrell Hammond.

And, of course, people's reactions to Reba on Twitter were priceless:

Woke up to the news that Reba is the new Colonel Sanders and I just may believe that there is a God. — Jar Jar Twinks (@CannibalActual) January 26, 2018

Finally, women have broken the fried ceiling. Congratulations @reba — Mary Williams Barber (@therealMaryKat) January 26, 2018

Always thought we'd have a woman president before we had a woman Colonel Sanders tbh. — taco belle & sebastian™ (@TimDuffy) January 26, 2018

Alright our queen of country music Ms Reba McEntire is gonna be the first Lady Colonel Sanders And they chose the right women to do it pic.twitter.com/MOWNEGAUYN — Eddie Garcia (Reba) (@eddiereba1955) January 26, 2018

The KFC ad rolls out on Sunday and will run through April.

Let us know what you think about McEntire taking on the role in the comments section below, and don't forget to vote in our poll!