Original 'Charmed' Star Holly Marie Combs Slams The CW's Reboot

Actress Holly Marie Combs attends the Disney and ABC Television Group Summer press junket at ABC on May 15, 2010 in Burbank, California.

The CW recently announced its decision to reboot the witchy drama Charmed.

"This fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches," revealed a synopsis. "Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch's work is never done."

Someone who's not so charmed by the CW's announcement? One of the series' original stars, Holly Marie Combs. The actress took to Twitter to put the reboot idea on blast.

She wrote: “Until you ask us to rewrite it like [EP] Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye."

Combs starred in the original 1998-2006 series with Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty for the show's first three seasons, and with Rose McGowan (who replaced Doherty) in Seasons 4-8.

And as for the "feminist" twist? Combs didn't appreciate that angle, either.

Needless to say, we don't think Combs will be making any guest appearances on the revived series.