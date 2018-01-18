'Heathers': New, NSFW Trailer Includes First Look at Guest Star Shannen Doherty (VIDEO)

Paramount Network officially launched on Jan. 18, and what better way for the network to celebrate its rebranding from Spike TV than by dropping a new, red band trailer for the upcoming series, Heathers, based on the cult classic 1988 film.

The 2-plus minute trailer is definitely not safe for work (so watch with headphones ... you've been warned!) and features guest stars Shannen Doherty, one of the "Heathers" from the original movie, Selma Blair and Casey Wilson.

According to a Paramount release, "Based on the iconic cult classic film of the same name, Heathers is a pitch-black comedy anthology series that is set in in the present day with 'good girl' Veronica Sawyer dealing with a very different but equally vicious group of 'Heathers.'

"Heather Chandler (Melanie Field) is the unconventional leader of this popular high school clique and rules Westerburg High through fear, intimidation and amazing fashion sense. Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell) is Heather C’s #1 sidekick and harnesses the Heather’s power to destroy whoever he views as a total discount hobgoblin. Heather McNamara (Jasmine Mathews) is considered the nicest Heather in the group who lives in the shadow of the others.

"JD Dean (James Scully) is the new boy in town with a dark side and sets out on a reckless path of destruction proving that no one, even his girlfriend Veronica, is safe."

Watch the red band trailer below:

Heathers, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 7, 10/9c, Paramount Network