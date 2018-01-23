WWE Star Enzo Amore Fired After Rape Allegation

[Warning: The alleged rape details are graphic and disturbing.]

Professional wrestler and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore (real name Eric Arndt) has been fired from the organization over allegations of sexual assault. Pro Wrestling Sheet confirmed he's currently under investigation in Arizona after a woman came forward and claimed Enzo raped her inside a hotel room.

"WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended," the organization said in a statement on their website on Monday, before later officially releasing Arndt.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, released her story on Twitter, and some of the details are graphic and disturbing. According to Deadspin, she wrote:

"OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this. I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people.”

The rest of the (NSFW) tweet—which you can read in full in the link here—details how TOOPOOR allegedly asked her to perform oral sex on Enzo. Then she admits to becoming intoxicated and passing out on the couch. At which point, she says Enzo came over and sexually assaulted her.

She continued, "I never would be this dramatic about something like this but I want you all to know that I would’ve left if I could. I was in psychosis- I had no idea what was going on. I remember bits & pieces & I have constant flashbacks..My mental issues have been the worst ever & i suffer from major PTSD from it."

Pro Wrestling Sheet confirms the incident took place on October 19 in the early morning at Clarendon Hotel and Spa, and according to Enzo's social media, he was in Arizona on the 18th before flying back to Los Angeles the next day.

Enzo has yet to release a statement of this own.