How Was Kristen Bell's Monologue as First-Ever SAG Awards Host? See the Response

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Host Kristen Bell onstage during the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Late last year, it was announced that Kristen Bell would serve as host of the SAG Awards 2018—the first MC in the award show's 24-year history. So now that the January 22 live ceremony has arrived, how did the Good Place actress do?

Unsurprisingly she took the house down, both with laughs and inspiring words. The monologue which began with the usual declaration by audience members like Allison Janney, Millie Bobby Brown, and Tracee Ellis Ross, stating "I am an actress."

The testimonials led to Bell's entrance where she shared her own truth, but went on to say "I am a narcissist." She quickly corrected her statement by replacing it with the same words her peers put forth.

Then, it came time to acknowledge the shows and films being recognized, and Bell checked in on Elisabeth Moss, who she claimed was from the "documentary" The Handmaid's Tale. Aside from shooting for laughs, Bell used the moment to reach viewers saying that the nominations are proof that "everyone's story deserves to be told."

Her meaningful words did not end there though, as she launched into the bulk of her monologue, getting serious: "We are living in a watershed moment and as we march forward with active momentum and open ears, let's make sure we are leading the charge with empathy and with diligence because fear and anger never win the race and most importantly—regardless of our differences."

Just when it seemed as if her speech would end on that note, Bell lightened the tone by reminding the audience that Frozen 2 will be arriving in theaters in 2019. Watch the full monologue below:

So what did everyone think about Bell's historic moment? Check out the range of reactions below!

The Good

I think we can all agree Kristen Bell is proof that male talk show hosts are not the only ones who can successfully host an awards show. #SAGAwards — Melissa (@bunnycaper) January 22, 2018

Kristen Bell is a damn delight. #SAGAwards2018 — Norma ❄️ (@normalouise84) January 22, 2018

20 minutes in and there hasn't been enough Kristen Bell!!! #SAGAwards — Miss Ellys (@EllysManor) January 22, 2018

Kristen Bell’s opening monologue was perfect in every way. #SAGAwards — Sarah Sullivan (@sarahfsullivan1) January 22, 2018

I'm a proud member of SAG/AFTRA and really get into voting and rooting for my favorite performances of the year! Loving the 2018 @SAGawards #SAGAwards2018 #greatperformances #KristenBell pic.twitter.com/QVTNUtF9zy — Cherie Oakley (@cherieoakley) January 22, 2018

@IMKristenBell Thanks Kristen Bell, your opening at the SAG Awards made me laugh so hard I'm having an asthma attack! (no worries, I'm fine!!) 😂😂😂👏👏👏💕 — DianeInQCCT (@pignponyrfriend) January 22, 2018

The Confused

Wow. Kristen Bell stands for equality? Wow. That's so courageous. That makes her totally different from literally every other single American. — just alan (@anythingbutdem) January 22, 2018

Watching the SAG awards, listening to Kristen Bell talk to all us poor struggling actors eating a can of tuna for dinner makes me excited to open some tuna #ActorsLife #SAGAwards — Christy St. John (@Christy_StJohn) January 22, 2018

The Surprised