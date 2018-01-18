VH1 Announces Celebrity Judges for 'Drag Race All Stars' Season 3

We already know which stand-out queens from past seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be competing in the latest All Stars season, premiering January 25 on VH1. But who will join Mamma Ru and regular panelists Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews to pass judgment on these divas?

As a refresher, the queens returning are: Aja, BenDeLaCreme, Milk, Chi Chi DeVayne, Thorgy Thor, Morgan McMichaels, Kennedy Davenport, Shangela and Trixie Mattel—along with a surprise tenth competitor. All will be vying for their second (or third) chance to snatch the crown and enter the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

Would Lady Gaga Slay as a Contestant on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'? We Judge 8 Looks Lady Gaga is set to appear on the Season 9 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race. But will her past fashions allow her to stay or will she be forced to sashay away?

Thursday, VH1 announced the boldface names who will be casting a critical eye at All Stars. Vanessa Hudgens, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Marc Jacobs, Shay Mitchell, Nancy Pelosi (for real!), Chris Colfer, Vanessa Williams, Adam Lambert, Constance Zimmer, Emma Bunton, Todrick Hall, Garcelle Beauvais, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Nicole Byer will all weigh in on everything from the wigs to the lip-syncing, offering constructive feedback and maybe even reading the queen for filth every now and then.

But, even with All Stars rules in effect, the final decisions always come down to RuPaul herself.

For now, check out this sneak peek of the All Stars queens sashaying into the workroom for the first time this season, and get to work yourselves on your Drag Race Fantasy League for a chance to win tickets to the Season 10 finale taping!

Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, Jan. 25, 8/7c, VH1