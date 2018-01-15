Things Get Ruff on 'The Bachelor' (RECAP)

[SPOILER ALERT: This recap features spoilers from the Season 22 third episode of The Bachelor.]

This episode of The Bachelor was a tad awkward. It seems like Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s idea of romance is having the women literally fight for him. A lot of tears go into this episode as more women go home and Annaliese suffers from more trauma.

Here’s what you missed:

The Women Finally Have a Chance to Fight in a Group Date

Bibiana, Bekah M., Krystal, Tia, Jacqueline, Maquel, Marikh, and Lauren B head on a group date with original ladies of GLOW, Ursula Hayden and Angelina Altishin, to compete in GLOB (Gorgeous Ladies of the Bachelor) Wrestling. When digs get too personal from GLOW professionals insulting Bibiana and Tia, the two woman end up in tears but make a comeback once they enter the ring, with Tia winning in the end.

These wrestling ladies have zero chill for no reason. I would've been totally uncomfortable as well. #thebachelor — Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) January 16, 2018

"It's all about the ring" after all, as Chris Harrison said. In a strange way, fighting each other under wrestling alter-egos seemed to bond the woman.

Arie Wrestles Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's Ex, Kenny

Kenny “Pretty Boy Pit Bull” King makes an appearance to do what he does best and test Arie in the ring. Although being the polite guy that Kenny is, he gave up his title, and we all know he let Arie win so he could impress the other women.

Having Arie wrestle Kenny... Yes, ABC, THAT will help make your Bachelor look young and athletic... #TheBachelor — Bach Bracket (@bachbrack) January 16, 2018

One of the Laurens Gets a One-on-One

...Lauren S. to be more accurate. Arie gets bonus points for choosing one-on-ones with women he hasn't spent much time with. This time he heads to a Napa Valley Vineyard to romance Lauren S. and enjoy a slower lifestyle. Lauren S. has a tough time opening up and is kind of all over the place, the infamous downfall of most Bachelor contestants. Arie doesn't end up giving her the rose at the end of the date. "She didn't let herself go and let myself in," says Arie. The odds for Laurens aren't looking very good.

Love Is Ruff

First, it was bumper cars, and now it's dog trauma, Annaliese does not thrive on group dates. In the end, she gets the role as the pooper scooper.

Wait. Annaliese had a traumatic bumper car experience AND a traumatic dog experience. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/h2VOqtHzy3 — Stacey (@staceym0226) January 16, 2018

Ashley, Becca K., Brittany, Chelsea, Annaliese, Jenna, and Caroline perform in a dog show with Fred Willard (Best in Show) as a guest judge. "So far, it's like an old car. It's having trouble being started," says Willard as the woman failed to get the dogs to learn new tricks for the live audience. Chelsea wins Arie's attention and gets the group date rose.

Favorites Bibiana and Annaliese are sent home

'The Kissing Bandit' denies Annaliese a kiss, which indicates his lack of connection, and Bibiana's romantic setup gets hijacked by the other women. Who is supposed to bring the drama now?

