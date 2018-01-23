My TV Obsessions: 'The Detour's Natalie Zea Reveals the Show She Misses Most
The Detour star Natalie Zea on which TV show makes her laugh the most:
MY CURRENT FAVORITE SHOW:
I binged the first season of Insecure on an airplane recently and fell in love with it.
THE FUNNIEST PERSON ON TV:
Laura Benanti has a scene this season on The Detour that should crown her Funniest Person in the Universe. Let’s just say she gives Brad Pitt a run for his money when it comes to on-camera eating.
MY GUILTY-PLEASURE SHOW:
Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules.
WHAT I HATE-WATCH:
Life’s too short to hate-watch. I stopped doing that once Smash went off the air.
THE SHOW I MISS MOST:
Girls got better and better each season it was on. I was surprised at how sad I was when it wrapped.
THE SHOW THAT ALWAYS MAKES ME LAUGH:
Broad City.
THE FIRST THING I WATCH WHEN I WAKE UP:
Do people really watch TV when they first wake up?!
THE LAST THING I WATCH BEFORE BED:
The baby monitor. It makes for riveting television.
The Detour, Tuesdays, 10:30/9:30c, TBS
This article also appeared in the Jan. 22 - Feb. 4 issue of TV Guide Magazine.