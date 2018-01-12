Starz Developing 'John Wick' TV Series Adaptation 'The Continental'

Actor Keanu Reeves arrives at a screening of Lionsgate Films' "John Wick" at the Arclight Theatre on October 22, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

The John Wick universe is moving to television.

The Continental, which will focus on "the inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel which serves as a refuge for assassins," is currently in development at Starz. Meanwhile, a third John Wick film is currently in production.

Though Keanu Reeves (who plays Wick on the big screen) is signed on as a producer, the television series won't focus on his character.

"You can expect to see [Reeves] at some point in the series," said Starz Managing Director Carmi D. Zlotnik at the channel's Television Critics Association presentation. "The Continental is set in John Wick’s universe."

“The shows and the movies exist side-by-side," Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht added. "This is a chance to engage with the phenomenal fanbase … [but] certainly the show is not designed to have him in the lead. We’re very excited about this.”